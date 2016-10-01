East Village man charged with murder after tying up great-grandmother, mother in apartment

Gary Bias, 23, of Manhattan, is charged in the death of his great-grandmother after she and his mother were found tied up in their East Village apartment on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, NYPD said. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A man was charged with murder after his great-grandmother was found dead, tied up inside their East Village apartment Friday night.

According to NYPD investigators, officers who were called to the home on FDR Drive near East Sixth Street around 5:35 p.m. found 82-year-old Ella Mae Bias unconscious with her wrists and ankles bound by tape. A 39-year-old woman, identified as the suspect’s mother, had also been tied up, but had been able to free herself and call for help, police said.

EMS personnel pronounced Bias dead at the scene, and the mother was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center for treatment of unknown injuries, cops said.

According to a law enforcement source, police were able to track down the suspect, identified as Gary Bias, 23, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn after his mother gave a description of the car he fled in.

Bias, of Manhattan, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, police said.

The law enforcement source said it appeared there was a family dispute that preceded the incident, however police are still investigating what the nature of the argument was.