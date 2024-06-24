Officers from the 9th Precinct rushed to a chaotic and bloody crime scene at around 5:53 p.m. that stretched from 14th Street and Avenue A to 13th Street and 1st Avenue where locals say homeless individuals and the drug dependent sell goods on the street. Blood was left smeared over the sidewalk between trash bags overflowing with junk

The suspect behind the wild East Village stabbing on Sunday evening that left a man dead and two others injured has been criminally charged, police announced Monday.

Meanwhile, elected officials who represent the neighborhood are demanding action against what local residents have described as an “open air drug market” at the heart of the murderous mayhem Sunday.

The stabbing spree occurred when the suspect — identified by the NYPD as Alejandro Piedra, 30, of Dewitt Avenue in Brooklyn — allegedly went on a rampage at the corner of East 14th Street and Avenue A, in the 9th Precinct‘s confines, at around 5:53 p.m. on June 23.

Residents told amNewYork Metro that they have been living with an out-of-control illegal market that has infested the sidewalk for years — operating outside of a local supermarket, a pet store, and even the nearby Immaculate Conception Church.

Police said Piedra allegedly got into a dispute with three other individuals before going on the attack — tabbing a 38-year-old man in the neck, a 32-year-old man in the back, and a 52-year-old woman in the leg.

All three were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; the 38-year-old man died there of his injuries. The two additional victims are now recovering.

Sources familiar with the case told amNewYork Metro that Piedra allegedly knew his victims, and suffers from mental health issues.

City Council Member Carlina Rivera released a statement on Tuesday denouncing the long-standing state of the street despite locals saying they have had their pleas go unheard.

“We are also upset that this area remains chaotic and unkempt since the pandemic. I have personally been in touch with the NYPD, Bellevue Hospital, the Department of Sanitation, Manhattan District Attorney, and the Archdiocese to work together to address local conditions,” Rivera said. “Just moments before the incident, the NYPD approached multiple aggressive individuals transient to the area, and have identified the individual involved as an emotionally disturbed person with a record of assault.”

Meanwhile, City Council Member Keith Powers called the market’s continued operation unacceptable in the aftermath of Sunday’s violence.

“This is directly across the street from my district where many of my constituents walk every day. It’s unacceptable to continue to have the conditions on the street remain status quo,” Powers said. “I’ve repeatedly called for a consistent and sustained presence of the NYPD and city agencies to finally put an end to these tragic incidents.”

A local fruit vendor told amNewYork Metro that things have gotten out of hand in the area and is begging for a change.

“Since COVID-19, this block has been overcome with homeless people selling shit they find in donation bins, selling food they get from food banks, selling trash they collect from the street — the 9th Precinct and city has a whole has done nothing about it,” Emre Sevindiak, 23, said.

Piedra is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.