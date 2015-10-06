East Williamsburg triple shooting leaves one dead, others injured, including teen girl walking to school

A 13-year-old girl was shot on her way to school, police said.

A triple shooting in East Williamsburg left one man dead and two others injured Tuesday morning, including a 13- year-old girl who was on her way to school, police said.

The gunfire broke out after two of the victims, a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, tried to confront three men who they thought were breaking into cars near the intersection of Knickerbocker Avenue and Grattan Street. The victims confronted them at about 7:50 a.m. but the suspects, described as being in their 20s, started shooting.

The 53-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was fatally shot in his upper torso. The older man was shot in right torso and ear and taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The 13-year-old girl, who was walking to school and not involved, was caught in the crossfire and struck in her hip. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital as well in stable condition, police said.

There were no arrests as of Tuesday.