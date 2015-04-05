Easter parade revelers show off creative attire at Fifth Avenue fete

New York’s most colorful and creative crowd flocked to Fifth Avenue Sunday.

These Easter eggs are sunnyside up. Check out the craziest bonnets spotted in New York City and on Long Island. Photo Credit: NINA RUGGIERO

New York’s most colorful and creative crowd flocked to Fifth Avenue Sunday to capture the Easter spirit at the annual parade.

Hundreds of paradegoers of all ages showed off their exquisitely designed suits, dresses and holiday hats.

“It’s time to get out of the dull stiffness of winter,” said Stephen Alsa, 32, of Hell’s Kitchen, who sported an Easter basket hat filled with treats and plush bunnies.

On several occasions the marchers took time to admire the handiwork around them. Among them was Aimee Henkell, 37, a Howard Beach resident who dressed her Chihuahua in a bunny costume and joined up with other dog owners during the parade.

“I think there is so much creativity and it brings everyone together,” she said. “It’s hard to get people together in New York for something this fun.”

In fact, the allure of the parade extended far beyond the city’s borders.

Kate Schwab, 10, came with her parents while on vacation from Shreveport, Louisiana.

She said the celebrations back home simply don’t compare.

Schwab and her mom worked on the family’s attire for three hours, including her fancy hat, which was made out of Easter candy.

“I think it’s awesome,” Kate said. “I’ve never had a hat with candy before.”