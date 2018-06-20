News Edie Windsor Day declared by Cuomo on LGBTQ activist’s birthday Windsor was a plaintiff in the 2013 Supreme Court case that overturned DOMA. Edie Windsor rides through Manhattan in the Pride Parade on June 30, 2013. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated June 20, 2018 12:02 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared on Wednesday that June 20 would be known as Edie Windsor Day, named for the LGBTQ activist and plaintiff in the 2013 Supreme Court case that overturned the Defense of Marriage Act. Windsor, who died in September, would have turned 89 years old on Wednesday. “Edie was an iconic New Yorker who shaped history and taught us that love always wins,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Proclaiming her birthday as Edie Windsor Day is a fitting way to salute a true New York hero whose strength, perseverance and conviction in the face of adversity continues to inspire all of us.” Windsor challenged the Defense of Marriage Act after her first wife, Thea Spyer, died in 2009. Cuomo’s proclamation called Windsor’s victory “a watershed in the movement to secure marriage rights for same-sex couples and paved the way for nationwide marriage equality.” The announcement comes just a few days before the city’s Pride March. Windsor’s widow Judith Kasen-Windsor has endorsed Cuomo in his re-election bid, the Daily News reported earlier this week. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Heading to the Pride March? Here's what to knowThe route will change in preparation for the Stonewall Uprising's 50th anniversary. Pride Week events to celebrate the LGBTQ communityHead to these exhibits, performances and parties to celebrate Pride. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.