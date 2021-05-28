Eight New York City beaches to officially open for swimming this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Ready to cool off? Eight New York City beaches are officially opening for the summer this weekend.

On Saturday, May 29, the following beaches will be open for swimming in New York City: Orchard Beach in the Bronx; Coney Island and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn; Rockaway Beach in Queens; and Midland Beach, South Beach, Cedar Grove Beach, and Wolfe’s Pond Beach on Staten Island.

“The summer heat has arrived, and with the return of swimming at our beaches, comes another step in our collective return to normalcy. It is with great pleasure that I say to all New Yorkers: grab your sunglasses, sunscreen, and swim gear — beach season is here!” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “We want everyone to enjoy our eight public beaches this season, but it must be done safely – swimming is only allowed in designated areas, from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. when lifeguards are on duty.”

The beaches will remain open through Sunday, Sept. 12 and lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — swimming will be prohibited at all other times. As part of Parks’ 2021 water safety campaign, ads have been placed all around the city reminding New Yorkers of the importance swimming only during lifeguard hours.

Beach capacity will not be limited, however face coverings will be required in all Parks Department comfort stations and social distancing should be followed. Sunscreen dispensers will be installed again in or near beach restrooms this summer to provide SPF 30 to all beaches.

The Health Department will continue its beach safety surveillance and water quality monitoring for all public and private beaches. The department reminds beachgoers to sign up for “Know Before You Go,” a free text service in English and Spanish that informs New Yorkers if public beaches are open or closed due to water quality issues. New Yorkers can text “BEACH” or “PLAYA” to 877877 to get the status of any of the City’s eight public beaches. New Yorkers can also receive texts about weather conditions or warnings, or check the Beach Water Quality portal for the latest water quality reports.

“This summer will be the Summer of New York City and that’s not complete without a trip to one of our beautiful beaches,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “To all New Yorkers: have fun and stay safe!”