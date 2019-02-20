A juror in the trial of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera admitted to extensive discussions among members of the Brooklyn federal court panel about social media coverage of the case according to a news report Wednesday that could provide a basis for challenging last week’s verdict.

Keegan Hamilton, a reporter for Vice News who covered and tweeted extensively about the 2 1/2-month trial, said he was contacted by a juror the day after the trial and told, “You know how we were told we can’t look at the media during the trial? Well, we did.”

The Vice story said the juror said “several people” followed the coverage on social media, and also talked about the case among themselves prior to the start of deliberations, which is prohibited to make sure jurors don’t reach conclusions before the evidence is complete.

“The judge said, ‘You can’t talk about the case among each other,’ but we broke that rule a bunch of times,” the juror said.

Social media coverage of the trial included not only testimony inside the courtroom, but court papers revealing information that was not revealed at trial – such as a government witness’s claim that Guzman purchased sex from 13-year-old girls.

The revelations alarmed Guzman’s lawyers, who are likely to seek a hearing from U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan.

“The jury clearly ignored the judge’s daily admonitions against not only looking at the press but also had inappropriate communications with each other,” said defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman in a statement posted on Twitter. “We’re researching the issue now and will make any appropriate motions for relief. Joaquin Guzman deserved a fair trial.”

The jury was anonymous. The Vice story did not disclose the identity or gender of the juror who spoke, but Hamilton said in a videoconferenced interview he recognized the juror who spoke.

The juror also said that the verdict took six days to reach because one juror was a holdout, and several sympathized with Guzman and were concerned that he was likely to spend the rest of his life in solitary confinement.