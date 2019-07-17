Convicted Mexican cocaine kingpin Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán Loera ended a long silence at his sentencing Wednesday morning in Brooklyn federal court, complaining about his prison conditions and allegations of juror misconduct that marred the end of his trial.

“You denied me a fair trial, where the whole world was watching,” Guzmán told U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan. “What happened here leaves very clear that the United States is no better than any other corrupt country.”

Speaking through a translator, he also objected to being held in isolation at the federal jail in Manhattan since he was extradited to the United States in 2017.

“It has been psychological, emotional, mental torture 24 hours a day,” he said. “…With all due respect, it’s been torture, the most inhumane situation I’ve lived in my life.”

After his comments, Cogan sentenced him to a mandatory sentence of life in prison for using bribery and violence to control a drug smuggling enterprise that trafficked an estimate $14 billion of cocaine into the United States, and an additional 30 years on weapons charges. He also ordered forfeiture of $12.6 billion.

“I have no discretion,” Cogan said. “…The need for deterrence when a person has done this level of evil is clear.”

Guzmán, who twice escaped prisons in Mexico, is expected to be designated by the federal Bureau of Prisons to the so-called “super max” jail in Florence, Colorado, to serve his time, but Cogan said he would recommend he stay in New York for 60 days to prepare appeals with his lawyer.

Prosecutors have linked him to committing or ordering 26 murders. Andrea Velez, once a part of Guzmán’s organization and a target of one of his plots, made a statement to Cogan emphasizing the trauma of the experience.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After Guzmán’s February conviction, a juror told a news organization that there had been widespread misconduct, including discussion of media reports about Guzmán having sex with minors that was not allowed into evidence. Cogan refused to order a new trial, or even have a hearing.

That, along with jail conditions, was a primary target of Guzmán’s complaints. “A member of a jury had told a newspaper they violated the law, that they lied to you,” he told the judge. “In response, you decided to do nothing.”

“When I was extradited to the United States, I expected to have a fair trial,” he added. “… But what happened was actually the opposite.”

The trial featured 14 informants who described his rise to become a near-legendary narco-outlaw by defying authorities with his escapes and innovative methods — from tunnels, planes and fastboats to chili pepper cans and rail cars with hidden compartments — to keep moving drugs while on the run.



The colorful cast of witnesses included ex-mistress Lucero Sanchez, who fled police with a naked Guzmán through a trap door under a bathtub, to a Colombian drug lord with a disfigured face known as “Chupeta” who took credit for 150 murders, and Christian Rodriguez, a tech whiz who designed an encrypted phone system for Guzmán and then betrayed him.

U.S. officials used the trial tried to puncture Guzmán’s “Robin Hood” reputation, with court papers alleging he had sex with minors that he referred to as “vitamins,” and testimony about his serial adultery and his role in grisly murders, including savage beatings and burying victims still alive.

At the end of the trial, however, officials acknowledged that Guzmán’s two years in U.S. custody had little impact on Mexican drug smuggling, and two sons had taken over his operation.