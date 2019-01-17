The Drug Enforcement agent embedded with Mexican marines who captured Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera in 2014 said, in riveting testimony in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday, even he was stunned when the unit finally grabbed the alleged kingpin at a Mazatlán hotel.

“I froze myself,” said agent Victor Vazquez said, describing the scene when he went to verify the identity of Guzmán, kneeling, after getting a “777” code on his phone from the marines inside. “I said holy… it is him. He looked at me, I looked at him and said, ‘It is you.’”

Vazquez described a weeklong effort to raid a series of locations linked to Guzmán and fellow Sinaloa cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada that led the team – separated from Mexican police because of corruption concerns – through a series of locations in the Sinaloa capital of Culiacán, and then to the seaside resort of Mazatlán.

He said the effort built momentum when they captured a cartel operative known as “Nariz” — for his large nose — who led them to safe houses in Culiacán, equipped with closed circuit TVs to monitor the street, heavy metal doors that delayed entry even with battering rams and tunnels hidden by bathtubs on hydraulic lifts.

At one house, he said, marines who entered were unable to catch a man — believed to be Guzmán — who barely escaped through a tiny, hot tunnel, as marines on the outside lifted manhole covers to try to help the chase. At others, they found stockpiles of meth and weapons — including the pistol with a diamond-studded handle with Guzmán’s initials, “JGL.”

After raids in Culiacán put Guzmán on the run, Vazquez testified, U.S. intelligence – which had gained access to the alleged drug lord’s communications network — and a cartel manager in Sinaloa led the team to Mazatlán.

On the way, Vazquez said, they got intelligence that the cartel had lookouts, so they went in unmarked cars and plainclothes, appearing to be tourists heading to the beach. For security, a small team of only 24 assembled outside the high-rise Hotel Miramar around 4:45 a.m., and he told a marine to keep an eye on the balconies as the raid began.

“There’s no tunnels in this hotel,” he said. “I hope. So we’re going to keep an eye on the windows.”

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He said he was waiting outside, and didn’t describe the capture. When he saw Guzmán in the basement, he testified, his wife Emma and two children were there. Vazquez said seeing Guzmán in court was the first time he laid eyes on him since 2014.

Guzmán later escaped from prison through a tunnel, and had to be recaptured before he was extradited to the United States to stand trial.

He is charged with smuggling $14 billion of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over 25 years. The trial began in November.