A government informant implicated Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera’s wife Emma in his notorious escape from a Mexican prison through a tunnel as she watched from a second row seat at his drug trafficking trial in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday.

The witness, former Guzman aide and lawyer Damaso Lopez Nunez, testified that Emma Coronel Aispuro passed along instructions for buying land and a warehouse near the jail to stage the dig, and a GPS watch to be smuggled to Guzman in his cell to provide exact GPS coordinates for the tunnel.

After the dramatic 2015 escape, Lopez said, he met with Guzman, and the accused drug lord told him that underground noises had been audible long before the escape as workers struggled to break through concrete under the floor of his cell.

“That caused a lot of noise with the other inmates, who were in fact complaining,” Lopez said he was told by Guzman.

He said that Coronel began carrying messages planning for the escape to him and Guzman’s two sons in 2014. “It wasn’t something that you could do overnight, but I was working on things,” he said.

Lopez also testified that after Guzman was recaptured, Coronel – the mother of Guzman’s two twin daughters – again served as an emissary, recruiting him to help buy another piece near Altiplano prison, where he was held.

Lopez said that plan was put on hold when Guzman was transferred to a more secure facility in Juarez, but a $2 million bribe was paid to a Mexican prison director to have him returned. The transfer never happened, he said.

Coronel, who has attended Guzman’s trial almost daily since it began in November, did not react when reporters glanced back at her.

Guzman, who was extradited to the U.S. in 2017, is charged with using violence and corruption to control Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa Cartel, smuggling an estimated $14 billion in cocaine across the border.