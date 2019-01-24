A former henchman of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera gave grisly details of the accused cocaine kingpin’s personal role in torturing and murdering members of rival Mexican gangs as prosecutors neared the end of their case Thursday in his Brooklyn federal court drug trafficking trial.

Isaias Valdez Rios, a guard, personal assistant and pilot for Guzman known as “Memin,” was the latest of more than a dozen informants – ranging from drug suppliers to a mistress – to testify as government witnesses since trial began in November, but the first to describe killings Guzman committed himself, including burying one man alive.

Valdez, 39, a former Mexican special forces soldier, said he began working as a guard at one of Guzman’s mountain encampments in 2004 for the paltry sum of 2000 pesos a week, working with about 30 other heavily armed men.

At their first meeting, he said, Guzman was chummy. “He started telling me, ‘Dude, how we doing? I was told you used to be part of the special forces. … Here, you have to be really on the lookout.”

But he saw another side of his boss a couple years later when he was ordered to pick up a man from a rival gang – the Arellano-Felix cartel – who had been caught and tortured by Guzman’s cronies. The man, he said, had been burned all over his body with an iron and a cigarette lighter.

“The T-shirt was stuck to his skin,” Valdez said. “He couldn’t walk.”

Guzman, he said, was annoyed when the man was brought to his camp. “How can they send me ... like that?” he said. “Why don’t they just kill him. Why do they send him like that?”

Valdez said the man was left in pain for three days, then interrogated briefly by Guzman for 20 minutes before being moved to another mountain hideout a few kilometers away where he was stuck in a wood structure “like a henhouse” and left for days until the guards started complaining about a “bad odor.”

Guzman had the man taken to the edge of a small graveyard nearby, Valdez testified, and ordered the guards to dig a hole some distance away. When all was ready, Guzman came out with a small caliber pistol and had the man, bound and blindfolded, taken to the hole.

After briefly interrogating him again, Guzman shot him, cursed at him, and then shot him again. “Still the guy was gasping for air,” Valdez testified. “That’s when we dropped him in the hole and buried him.”

The second incident also occurred in 2006 or 2007, Valdez said, and included two captured men from a different gang – the Zetas – who Guzman was particularly incensed about because they came from his home state of Sinaloa. “They were betraying the people of Sinaloa,” Valdez explained.

When they arrived at the camp, Guzman ordered them to be taken to a shed where grass for cows was stored, telling his men, “You can start beating them up.” He wanted to get them talking and providing intelligence, Valdez explained.

Later, after the beatings had progressed, Guzman ordered his men to find a location “a little more secluded” where he could take a personal role. They found a spot in the trees about 500 meters away, and Guzman requested a “large branch” when he arrived.

“That’s when he started torturing them,” Valdez said. “The stick, he didn’t request it to be affectionate. He started beating them up with that stick.”

The beatings by Guzman and a lieutenant known as “Bravo” went on for hours. “The people were like ragged dolls,” Valdez recalled. “All the bones in their bodies were broken so they couldn’t move. Mr. Joaquin kept beating them up with the stick and beating them with his firearm.”

Eventually, Valdez testified, Guzman ordered his men to dig a big hole, and fill it with wood to make a bonfire. Then he had the men slung onto two ATVs, and personally drove one of them to the hole. The men were thrown to the ground, and Guzman chambered a bullet in his rifle.

The men, still conscious, cowered. Guzman, Valdez said, approached one with his rifle, cursed his mother, and “Boom! Shot him in the head.” Then he did the same to the other, and both bodies were tossed into the bonfire.

“I don’t want any bones to remain,” he told his men.

Valdez resumed his testimony Thursday afternoon.