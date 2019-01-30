A Brooklyn federal prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that months of testimony at the drug smuggling trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera — about escapes through tunnels hidden under bathtubs, armed mountain camps and spying on his wife and mistresses — made it clear he was a top leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.

“Who travels in armored cars with security guards?” prosecutor Andrea Goldbarg asked as closing arguments began at the alleged cocaine kingpin’s trial. “Who has a rotating staff of cooks and secretaries?... Who has a private zoo with little trains for guests? … Who has an army for fighting enemies, and who has enemies that need an army to fight?”

“The answer is common sense,” she said. “A boss in the Sinaloa cartel has these things.”

Guzman, 58, is charged in a 10-count indictment with using violence and corruption to oversee a drug business that moved $14 billion of cocaine into the U.S. over three decades. The most serious charge — operating a continuing criminal enterprise — requires proof that Guzman was a leader of the cartel.

The trial began in November, and over 2½ months prosecutors presented evidence from 14 informants who worked with Guzman, as well as phone intercepts and text messages from Guzman, some of them seized from a “spyware” system he had installed on the phones of his wife, girlfriends and close aides.

Goldbarg, the leader of a multidistrict team of prosecutors that presented the case, started her summation by recalling testimony last week by informant Isaias Valdez Rios describing how Guzman personally beat and murdered two members of a rival gang, and had them thrown into a grave where his workers started a bonfire.

“The goal of the cartel was to amass billions of dollars,” she said. “The cartel’s engines were violence and corruption which allowed the defendant to impose his will on anything and anyone that stood in his way.”

She spoke in front of a mound of evidence assembled for the jury — boxes of seized drugs with DEA stamps, bricks of cocaine, a bulletproof vest and several semiautomatic assault weapons seized during years of investigation of Guzman.

At one point, she used a can of “Comadre” chili peppers, the packaging that Guzman had allegedly used to disguise shipments of cocaine bricks as commercial products, to demonstrate how he smuggled an estimated 90 tons into the U.S. in the 1990s.

When she was done, she turned and looked for a place to put it, choosing the top of a pyramid of bricks.

“I’ll put it on the cocaine,” she said.

Throughout the trial, defense lawyers questioned the credibility of the government’s informants — all either testifying in hopes of leniency in their own cases, or under agreements to avoid prosecution — and highlighted their criminal pasts, including murders as well as drug dealing.

But Goldbarg dismissed those attacks. “Ladies and gentlemen, these witnesses were criminals,” she said. “The government is not asking you to like them.”

Goldbarg’s summation was expected to continue all day Wednesday. Defense summations are scheduled for Thursday, and U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said he hopes the jury will be able to begin deliberations on Friday.

Before arguments began on Wednesday, Cogan met with one member of the jury panel who, he told lawyers, had asked a clerk about who was paying for Guzman’s defense team, and later wanted to know if Guzman himself was responsible for the “presentation” of the defense.

The questions came one day after defense lawyers presented only a single witness in their case, and Guzman himself didn’t testify. But it was unclear whether the juror was asking about the brevity of the defense case, or their performance throughout the trial.

Guzman is represented by a team of retained lawyers. But Cogan told the juror that the pay arrangements and decision making for the defense case were not part of the evidence, and should not be considered by her, and she agreed to follow his instructions, according to a transcript of their meeting.

The defense and prosecution agreed to leave her on the panel.