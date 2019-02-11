The jury in the drug smuggling trial of alleged Mexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera deliberated for a fifth day on Monday in Brooklyn federal court without reaching a verdict.

Guzman, 61, is accused of being a leader of the Sinaloa cartel, responsible for bringing $14 billion of cocaine into the United States, as well as heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana. The government called 56 witnesses, including 14 informants, in a trial that began in early November.

Jurors have asked for transcripts of testimony of eight witnesses – including two more on Monday – since they began deliberating last week. Although there have been no signs of discord, a legal question posed in one new note indicated jurors may not yet be unanimous on some issues.

One of the 10 counts in the indictment charges Guzman with being the leader of a continuing criminal enterprise. That charge lists 27 violations – mostly drug deals – that were committed as part of the enterprise. Jurors must find at least three of them “proven” to convict him.

Jurors asked on Monday if they have to agree unanimously on whether the violations were “proven” or “not proven.” U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan referred them to a section of the jury instructions that says the decision on violations must be unanimous.

Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.