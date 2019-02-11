LATEST PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
News

Still no verdict in 'El Chapo' trial after 5 days of deliberations

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera is accused of running a drug empire as head of the Sinaloa cartel.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, the wife of the

Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, the wife of the alleged Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, arrives at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print

The jury in the drug smuggling trial of alleged Mexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera deliberated for a fifth day on Monday in Brooklyn federal court without reaching a verdict.

Guzman, 61, is accused of being a leader of the Sinaloa cartel, responsible for bringing $14 billion of cocaine into the  United States, as well as heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana. The government called 56 witnesses, including 14 informants, in a trial that began in early November.

Jurors have asked for transcripts of testimony of eight witnesses – including two more on Monday – since they began deliberating last week. Although there have been no signs of discord, a legal question posed in one new note indicated jurors may not yet be unanimous on some issues.

One of the 10 counts in the indictment charges Guzman with being the leader of a continuing criminal enterprise. That charge lists 27 violations – mostly drug deals – that were committed as part of the enterprise. Jurors must find at least three of them “proven” to convict him.

Jurors asked on Monday if they have to agree unanimously on whether the violations were “proven” or “not proven.” U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan referred them to a section of the jury instructions that says the decision on violations must be unanimous.

Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey De Blasio: Det. Brian Simonsen 'gave his life for us'
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants
Olga Naidenko, senior science adviser for children's environmental Potential health effects from exposure to lead