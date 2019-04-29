LATEST PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
News

'El Chapo' shouldn't get a new trial, prosecutors argue

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Loera, 61, a notorious leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, was convicted of using violence to control a drug empire that smuggled an estimated $14 billion worth of cocaine into the United States.

Prosecutors said the evidence against Joaquin "El Chapo"

Prosecutors said the evidence against Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, shown on Jan. 19, 2017, was "overwhelming" and an "anonymously sourced, uncorroborated article" with "double hearsay" was insufficient to merit a redo of the 2-1/2-month trial. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Handout

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera should not get a new trial on charges of drug trafficking or a hearing into alleged juror misconduct, prosecutors said in a new filing Monday evening in Brooklyn federal court.

A Vice News story just days after Guzman’s February conviction reported that an unnamed juror said panel members violated orders to stay away from media accounts of the trial, knew about claims that Guzman had sex with minors that were kept out of evidence, and lied to the judge about the misbehavior.

But prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan that the evidence against Guzman was "overwhelming" and an “anonymously sourced, uncorroborated article” with “double hearsay” was insufficient to merit a redo of the 2-1/2-month trial, or convene an evidentiary hearing sought by the defense at which the reporter, court personnel or jurors might be called to testify.

“These dubious allegations — which are contradicted by the trial record in material respects and which the alleged juror did not bring to the attention of the court, despite ample opportunity to do so — do not meet the stringent standard of ‘clear, strong, substantial and incontrovertible evidence” required for a post-verdict evidentiary hearing,” prosecutors wrote.

Guzmán, 61, a notorious leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel who twice escaped Mexican prisons, was convicted of using violence to control a drug empire that smuggled an estimated $14 billion worth of cocaine into the United States, after a three-month trial featuring 14 informants among 56 witnesses.

The identity of jurors in the case was kept secret. The story from Vice, an online news site, said its reporter was contacted by a juror after the trial and the reporter recognized the individual as a juror during an interview over a video hookup.

The juror reportedly told Vice that multiple jurors followed social media reports on the case, discussed it before evidence was complete, in violation of court rules, and lied to Cogan when he questioned them after media reports about Guzman having sex with minor girls and about a defense lawyer’s affair.

But prosecutors said the claims were unsworn and inherently unreliable.

“The law treats as suspect allegations raised for the first time following trial, despite many opportunities to raise them with the court prior to the verdict,” prosecutors wrote, “…Jurors’ motivations and views may change after trial, and they may speak out due to unhappiness with the verdict or a hope for some pecuniary gain or a simple desire for notoriety.”

Guzman faces a mandatory life sentence. His sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

A partially-painted Columbia "C" is visible in this 'Lost Inwood' photos detail neighborhood’s history
Firefighters lined Fifth Avenue Friday morning for the funeral of Fellow firefighters gather for funeral of Marine Christopher Slutman
Former Vice President Joe Biden launched a bid Biden announces 2020 presidential bid
AOC among 4 women featured in political doc coming to Netflix
Participants strolled along Sunday on Fifth Avenue in Easter parade and bonnet festival in NYC
Upper East Side resident Dave Mitchell wears a Bunnies and bonnets: Must-see Easter parade photos