An elderly woman died from her injuries Tuesday a day after a driver hit her at an intersection in a Brooklyn crash in the Kensington neighborhood, according to police.

Local Adilova Rahima, 65, was crossing 18th Avenue on Monday, Feb. 21 at 10:25 a.m. just 10 minutes away from her Ocean Parkway home when a 23-year-old male driver heading south on East 2nd Street turned left at the intersection and struck her.

Paramedics found Rahima unconscious and not responsive and rushed her to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition with body trauma, but she succumbed to her wounds the next day, according to the authorities.

The motorist stayed on the scene and police gave him a breathalyzer test, but have not pressed charges against him and NYPD continue to investigate the deadly collision, according to a Department spokesperson.

His Infiniti SUV had no front license plate and the rear plate was from Wisconsin, but the number did not yield any previous parking or camera violations in the online database How’s My Driving NY.

The fatal crash came just days after a driver hit and killed a man crossing the street in Flatlands, Brooklyn.

There have been 33 people killed on New York City’s streets so far this year — a rate of more than four per week and up from 23 deaths during the same time last year.

The majority were pedestrians, 19 of which were killed in traffic violence so far for 2022, followed by six car passengers, five drivers, and one cyclist, as well as two people using other motorized vehicles.

For that period in 2021, 13 pedestrians were killed, four motorists, four passengers, one cyclist, and one person on a different motorized vehicle.

The increases indicate a troubling trend given that the prior year was already the deadliest on the roads out of the eight years of the former Mayor Bill de Blasio administration and his signature Vision Zero initiative, with 273 people killed on the streets of the Big Apple in 2021.