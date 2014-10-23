Elderly man’s body found in Central Park

The body of an elderly man, believed to be the same man who went missing last week, was found in Central Park on Thursday, said a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation.

The man’s body was found dead near some bushes inside the park near 96th Street and Fifth Avenue just before 9:30 a.m., police said.

A Parks Department employee spotted the man near the statue of Albert Bertel Thorvaldsen, a Danish sculptor, police said. There were no visible signs of trauma.

Investigators believe the man is 95-year-old Robert Porter, who went missing after leaving his Upper East Side home last Tuesday, the law enforcement official said.

Investigators are waiting on the Porter’s family for notification, the official said.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.