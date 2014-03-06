Elected officials want Gov. Cuomo to call special elections for vacant Albany seats

Elected officials say too many New Yorkers are going without Albany representation.

Make that an even dozen.

Elected officials and good government groups calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to hold special elections to fill eleven vacant seats left open after state lawmakers lost their jobs will need to add one more to the count.

The Brownsville, Brooklyn, seat of Assemblyman William Boyland is about to open up now that he’s been convicted of soliciting bribes.

Even as Boyland was being convicted by a jury in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday, Public Advocate Letitia James and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams were on the steps of City Hall calling on Cuomo to use the powers of his office to hold special elections to fill the empty seats.

The politicians and good government groups have emphasized that the unfilled seats leave some 1.8 million New Yorkers without representation — many of whom are people of color.