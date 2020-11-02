DECISION TIME: Here's what you need to know about Election Day Tuesday | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Nov. 3 is the real deal for the contentious presidential election, and if you are not one of the 1.1 million New Yorkers who have not voted early, you may want to read this.

Up to 1,200 polling sites are expected to be open across the city, open between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., which you can find by inputing your address on the NYC Board of Elections website. If you are voting absentee, well, you can either take the ballot to a poll site and drop it off, or you can take it to the Post Office.

As long as it is postmarked for election day, Nov. 3, and all the signature fields are signed, the BOE will count your vote.

“Now, we want people who haven’t yet voted either early voting or absentee to have all the information they need to vote in-person and we want people to know that it is safe. We want people to know that when you go out there, it will be safe and secure. We also want people to know that we will not accept any effort to intimidate voters in New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “The Election Observer Corps is going to be out there in force – over 500 volunteers, lawyers and city officials, people who are giving their time of themselves to make sure the election is accurate, safe, no one is intimidated, no one is harassed.”

The BOE is also expected to provide translation services as has been the routine in previous elections.

To get the inside on how election day is progressing throughout the city, check amNY.com.

We’ll have reporters in all five boroughs updating readers on the regular for all-day coverage of what will be a historic election and see either the re-election of President Donald Trump or if Americans will go a different way with former Vice President Joe Biden.