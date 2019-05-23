LATEST PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
69° Good Afternoon
NewsElections

NYers try (and fail) to spell 2020 Democratic presidential candidates' names

We asked New Yorkers in Bryant Park to spell five Democratic presidential candidates' names correctly. The answers were ... interesting.

Aside from the Democratic presidential candidates' having a common political position, they also seem to have another commonality: It's difficult to spell their names. New Yorkers attempt to spell some of the trickiest names in the race. (Credit: Jeff Bachner)

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

Is it Kirsten Gillibrand or Kristan Jillbrand? Does the mayor spell his last name with an "s" or a "z"?

We asked New Yorkers hanging out in Bryant Park on Wednesday whether they could spell five Democratic presidential candidates' names correctly. The answers were ... interesting.

Watch the video above to find out how the "contestants" did in our Democratic Presidential Candidates Spelling Bee.

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Andean bear cubs Brienne and Benny have made 2 rare Andean bear cubs debut at Queens Zoo
Aside from the Democratic presidential candidates' having a Can you spell these Democratic presidential candidates' names?
Goats from upstate Rhinebeck will spend the next Conservancy using goats to clean Riverside Park
Yes, you can take the subway to Rockaway Ditch the subway & take a ferry to these fun spots this MDW
Taste bites from the city's acclaimed restaurants, meet Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
The city hosted the 4th annual ÒIftar in 'Iftar in the City' celebrates Ramadan in the Bronx