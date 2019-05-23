NewsElections NYers try (and fail) to spell 2020 Democratic presidential candidates' names We asked New Yorkers in Bryant Park to spell five Democratic presidential candidates' names correctly. The answers were ... interesting. Aside from the Democratic presidential candidates' having a common political position, they also seem to have another commonality: It's difficult to spell their names. New Yorkers attempt to spell some of the trickiest names in the race. (Credit: Jeff Bachner) By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated May 23, 2019 8:39 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Is it Kirsten Gillibrand or Kristan Jillbrand? Does the mayor spell his last name with an "s" or a "z"? We asked New Yorkers hanging out in Bryant Park on Wednesday whether they could spell five Democratic presidential candidates' names correctly. The answers were ... interesting. Watch the video above to find out how the "contestants" did in our Democratic Presidential Candidates Spelling Bee. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.