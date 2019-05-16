Mayor Bill de Blasio and President Donald Trump may not have much in common, but they both call the same city home.

They’re also not the only 2020 presidential candidates with ties to New York.

Here are nine candidates in the race who have lived, worked or gone to school in New York City.

Donald Trump

Trump was born in Queens and grew up in Jamaica Estates. He went to the Kew-Forest School before being sent to the New York Military Academy, according to multiple biographies. After graduating from the military academy, he went to Fordham University for two years. He transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, but returned to New York to start his business career.

His first Manhattan apartment was on the Upper East Side and he eventually ended up in the penthouse of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and East 56th Street. His real estate portfolio also includes multiple New York City properties.

Bill de Blasio

De Blasio was born in Manhattan, and though he was raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he returned to the city and started his political career.

The mayor went to New York University and Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, his mayoral bio says. His first job in public service was in 1989 in then-Mayor David Dinkin’s campaign and administration. In 2001, he was elected to the City Council and represented Brooklyn’s District 15 for two terms. He then went on to be public advocate and was elected mayor in 2013.

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders is a New Yorker at heart, even if he hasn’t lived in the city for decades. He was born in Brooklyn, growing up in Midwood with his parents and older brother. He went to New York City public schools, including James Madison High School. Sanders also spent two years at Brooklyn College, but then transferred to Chicago University.

Kirsten Gillibrand

Though Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is from upstate, she worked as an attorney in Manhattan for more than a decade before starting her political career, according to a bio on her website.

As senator, she has represented New York since 2009. She was an adamant proponent of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which passed in 2010 and provides health care and financial aid for first responders and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang went to Columbia Law School in the late 1990s and began his career in New York City. He briefly worked at a corporate law firm, founded an internet startup that failed and worked for a health care startup, he said on his campaign website. He then worked for Manhattan Prep, a test-prep company, and later founded the nonprofit Venture for America, a fellowship program for recent college graduates interested in entrepreneurship.

Beto O’Rourke

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke graduated from Columbia University in 1995 and stayed in the city for three years after that. He worked as a live-in nanny on the Upper West Side and later moved to Williamsburg, according to a New York Times article. He also worked at his uncle’s tech business, but ultimately decided New York wasn’t for him and moved back to Texas.

Marianne Williamson

Self-help guru and author Marianne Williamson lived in New York City in the 1970s after dropping out of college, a Los Angeles Magazine profile of her says. The city is where she first came across “A Course in Miracles,” which she would go on to speak about in New York and other cities.

Mike Gravel

Former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel went to Columbia University after serving in the Army’s Counterintelligence Corps in the 1950s. While he was at Columbia, he drove a cab to make money, according to a 2007 article on Salon.com.

John Delaney

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney graduated from Columbia University in 1985 before going to law school at Georgetown, his campaign bio says.