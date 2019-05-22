NewsElections Where in the country is Bill de Blasio? Tracking the mayor on his 2020 campaign De Blasio campaigned in Iowa and South Carolina after he announced his bid for the White House. Mayor Bill de Blasio launched his presidential campaign on Thursday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 22, 2019 1:34 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Mayor Bill de Blasio officially kicked off his campaign for president on May 16, and we know what that means. Goodbye New York City, hello Iowa. The mayor was scheduled to go to the first caucus state Wednesday night, the second time since his announcement. So if you're wondering where de Blasio is as he campaigns, check below, where we'll keep track of what state he's in. Today, May 22: NYC → Iowa May 21: NYC May 20: Connecticut (for his son's graduation from Yale) → NYC May 19: South Carolina → NYC → Connecticut May 18: Nebraska → North Carolina → South Carolina (The mayor's stops in Nebraska and North Carolina were just to get on flights, his campaign said.) May 17: Iowa → Nebraska Campaign launch, May 16: NYC → Iowa By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Here's who will be in charge of the city when de Blasio campaignsDeputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan began his career as a policy analyst for the state Assembly in 1978. 9 presidential candidates with ties to NYCMayor Bill de Blasio and President Donald Trump aren't the only 2020 presidential candidates who have lived, worked or gone to school in the city. De Blasio enters 2020 race for president"Donald Trump must be stopped," de Blasio says in his announcement video. "I've beaten him before and I will do it again." Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.