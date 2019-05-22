LATEST PAPER
Where in the country is Bill de Blasio? Tracking the mayor on his 2020 campaign

De Blasio campaigned in Iowa and South Carolina after he announced his bid for the White House.

Mayor Bill de Blasio launched his presidential campaign

Mayor Bill de Blasio launched his presidential campaign on Thursday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Mayor Bill de Blasio officially kicked off his campaign for president on May 16, and we know what that means. 

Goodbye New York City, hello Iowa. 

The mayor was scheduled to go to the first caucus state Wednesday night, the second time since his announcement.

So if you're wondering where de Blasio is as he campaigns, check below, where we'll keep track of what state he's in.

Today, May 22: NYC → Iowa

May 21: NYC

May 20: Connecticut (for his son's graduation from Yale) → NYC

May 19: South Carolina → NYC → Connecticut

May 18: Nebraska → North Carolina → South Carolina (The mayor's stops in Nebraska and North Carolina were just to get on flights, his campaign said.)

May 17: Iowa → Nebraska

Campaign launch, May 16: NYC → Iowa

