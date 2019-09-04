LATEST PAPER
Elizabeth Warren to make presidential campaign stop in Washington Square Park

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will deliver a presidential campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will deliver a presidential campaign speech in Washington Square Park on Sept. 16. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Eisen

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will speak in Washington Square Park later this month.

Under the park’s arch at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, the Massachusetts senator will deliver a speech on “how corruption in Washington has allowed the rich and powerful to tilt the rules and grow richer and more powerful,” according to a news release about the event.

The event is open to the public and tickets can be reserved on Warren’s campaign website. “Doors” will open at 4 p.m.

Warren, one of 20 candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination, launched her campaign at the end of 2018.

In recent 2020 polls, she has ranked among the top three contenders, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and behind or ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.  

The speech will come days after the planned third presidential debate, when Warren will join nine other qualifying candidates on stage at Texas Southern University on Sept. 12.

