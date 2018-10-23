NewsElections Governor debate: Notable moments between Cuomo and Molinaro Cuomo called the county executive a "fiscal fraud" and Molinaro accused the governor of being corrupt. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro faced off in a taped-to-air debate on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Composite photo; Charles Eckert By Lauren Cook and Yancey Roy lauren.cook@amny.com, yancey.roy@newsday.com @L_Cook865 Updated October 23, 2018 3:36 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his Republican challenger Marc Molinaro went head-to-head on Tuesday in their first and only debate planned (so far) ahead of the Nov. 6 general election. The politicians squared off during a taped debate Tuesday afternoon that will air on WCBS-TV and WCBS NewsRadio 880 at 7 p.m. Cuomo is seeking his third term as New York’s governor. Molinaro is currently the Dutchess County executive. None of the third party candidates were invited to participate in the debate. The tête-à-tête was heated from the outset, with Cuomo calling the county executive a “fiscal fraud” and Molinaro accusing the governor of being corrupt. Read on for more of the debate’s most notable moments. Molinaro comes out swinging on ethics While referencing the corruption conviction of Cuomo’s former top aide, Joseph Percoco, Molinaro said, “Governor, you have led the most corrupt government in America.” Cuomo fired back that he was cleared of any wrongdoing during an investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office. Molinaro says NY ‘cannot afford’ a single-payer health care system “New York has a hard enough time getting the trains to run on time,” he added — a clear dig at the state of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s subway system, the operation of which Cuomo is responsible for. Cuomo questions Molinaro’s stance as a fiscal conservative The governor called his challenger a “fiscal fraud,” adding that he is more fiscally conservative than Molinaro. Molinaro ties Cuomo to Trump with campaign contributions During his re-election campaign, Cuomo has leaned heavily on his stance against President Donald Trump’s policies, but that didn’t stop Molinaro from reminding him of the thousands in campaign donations the governor received from Trump before he ran for president. Cuomo has said he will not return the money because it would only help Trump’s future political campaigns. Undaunted, Cuomo fired back at Molinaro over his support for the president, asking repeatedly, “Do you support Trump?” Cuomo brings up Molinaro’s wife The governor renewed a previous accusation that Molinaro’s wife received a job from a campaign donor. Cuomo repeatedly tries to link Molinaro to Trump The governor asked Molinaro several times whether he supports the president, then added: "You can't answer that... but you already have..." Cuomo also said Molinaro doesn't want a single-payer health care system in New York because, like Trump, he supports health care for "rich people." By Lauren Cook and Yancey Roy lauren.cook@amny.com, yancey.roy@newsday.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic What to know about the candidates for governorNo other candidates were invited to participate. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.