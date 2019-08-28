NewsElections Kirsten Gillibrand ends 2020 presidential bid amid low support Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to voters at Franklin Coffee, in Franklin, New Hampshire, on June 14. Photo Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock By Emily Ngo emily.ngo@newsday.com @emilyngo August 28, 2019 6:06 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday ended her presidential campaign after failing to qualify for the third Democratic debate next month. The junior senator from New York had struggled to gain traction since launching her bid in March in the sprawling field of White House contenders. She had been mired in low polling numbers and had less than 1 percent support in a national Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday. “I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” Gillibrand wrote in a tweet. “To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.” Gillibrand, 52, of upstate Brunswick, raised $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, but spent $4.2 million, according to federal filings. She had raised $2.9 million in the first quarter and was leaning heavily on the transfer of funds from her successful 2018 Senate reelection campaign. Gillibrand has long been a champion of women’s issues, including abortion rights. On the presidential campaign trail, she had portrayed Trump as a coward and positioned herself as the brave alternative, adopting the campaign slogan, “Brave wins.” She had highlighted her experience unseating an incumbent Republican House member in a red upstate district in 2006. Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in January 2009. The senator in an interview Wednesday with the New York Times said she would support the eventual Democratic nominee for president but has yet to decide whom she’ll endorse. By Emily Ngo emily.ngo@newsday.com @emilyngo Emily Ngo covers the White House and national politics for Newsday, having followed President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., after following him on the campaign trail. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Meet the Democrats running for presidentThese members of Congress, former representatives, mayors and political newcomers want to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Your cheat sheet for the 2020 Democratic presidential debatesThe next Democratic presidential debate, set for Sept. 12., will be moderated by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis as well as Univision anchor Jorge Ramos. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.