Kirsten Gillibrand ends 2020 presidential bid amid low support

Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to voters at Franklin Coffee,

Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to voters at Franklin Coffee, in Franklin, New Hampshire, on June 14. Photo Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Emily Ngo emily.ngo@newsday.com @emilyngo
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday ended her presidential campaign after failing to qualify for the third Democratic debate next month.

The junior senator from New York had struggled to gain traction since launching her bid in March in the sprawling field of White House contenders. She had been mired in low polling numbers and had less than 1 percent support in a national Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday.

“I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” Gillibrand wrote in a tweet. “To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

Gillibrand, 52, of upstate Brunswick, raised $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, but spent $4.2 million, according to federal filings. She had raised $2.9 million in the first quarter and was leaning heavily on the transfer of funds from her successful 2018 Senate reelection campaign.

Gillibrand has long been a champion of women’s issues, including abortion rights. On the presidential campaign trail, she had portrayed Trump as a coward and positioned herself as the brave alternative, adopting the campaign slogan, “Brave wins.”

She had highlighted her experience unseating an incumbent Republican House member in a red upstate district in 2006. Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in January 2009.

The senator in an interview Wednesday with the New York Times said she would support the eventual Democratic nominee for president but has yet to decide whom she’ll endorse.

Emily Ngo covers the White House and national politics for Newsday, having followed President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., after following him on the campaign trail.

