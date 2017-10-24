Republican mayoral hopeful Nicole Malliotakis will spend the last leg of the race campaigning with a fractured foot, following an accident involving her pet Chihuahua Tuesday morning.

Malliotakis arrived at an endorsement event in Queens Tuesday afternoon wearing a brace on her left foot. She said the injury was the result of “accidentally” hitting the base of a table after trying to avoid stepping on her dog Peanut this morning.

“Peanut is the culprit,” Malliotakis told reporters when asked about the injury at Villa Erasmo, an Italian restaurant in Middle Village, Queens.

Malliotakis, a state assemblywoman from Staten Island, was at the restaurant to receive the endorsement of the Italian Cultural Association of New York, a Queens based Italian American civic organization.

Malliotakis, in accepting the group’s endorsement joked: “I’m ready to give the boot to Mayor Bill de Blasio.”

Peanut joined me to call for an end to the de Blasio administration's attack on dog walkers & sitters. It's government overreach for the city to regulate and issue fines of $1000 to those providing this basic service. A post shared by Nicole Malliotakis (@nmalliotakis) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Malliotakis said she was not treated at a hospital but by an orthopedic specialist. She noted that during her first race for the assembly in 2010 she had a hairline fracture on her right foot before winning the election.

“So maybe it’s an omen,” Malliotakis said.

Members of the group, including former Republican state Sen. Serphin Maltese, said they supported Malliotakis over her defense of the Christopher Columbus statue that towers over Manhattan’s Columbus Circle.

De Blasio, a Democrat, has faced criticism from Italian American groups after he established a blue ribbon panel to examine the city’s controversial monuments and other “symbols of hate” in the wake of violent protests in Charlottesville, Va. over a confederate statue.

Some activists and Democratic lawmakers have called for the Columbus statue to be removed in protest of the explorer’s treatment of the indigenous people he encountered. When asked to state his position on the statue, De Blasio, who is of Italian and German descent, has repeatedly deferred to the panel, saying they will be tasked with examining the issue.

“We are here today in support of that giant of history and the statues and monuments that honor his courage and achievements,” Maltese said.