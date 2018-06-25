Here is what you need to know about Tuesday’s primaries for city congressional seats.

Who can vote?

Voters registered as a Democrat or Republican should be able to cast ballots. The state attorney general’s Civil Rights Bureau will staff a hotline — at 800-771-7755 — to assist those experiencing difficulties at the polls.

Where to vote?

Voters can look up their poll site and view a sample ballot at nyc.pollsitelocator.com or call the city’s voter phone bank — at 866-868-3692 — for assistance.

When to vote?

Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Contested races:

The 11th District, spanning Staten Island and southern Brooklyn:

Rep. Daniel Donovan Jr., a Republican, will face his predecessor, Michael Grimm.

Grimm, a former FBI agent, pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2014, resigned and spent seven months in prison.

Donovan, the former district attorney of Staten Island, won the congressional seat in a special election in 2015.

President Donald Trump endorsed Donovan in a tweet last month. But Trump’s former communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, has backed Grimm.

The 14th District, spanning the east Bronx and northern Queens:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is giving Democratic Rep. Joseph Crowley his first primary challenge in 14 years.

Crowley, who heads the Queens Democratic Party, was first elected to the House in 1998 and currently leads the House’s Democratic Caucus. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and several other local elected officials have thrown their weight behind Crowley.

Ocasio-Cortez, a Bronx native, worked on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid and for Sen. Ted Kennedy’s office while attending Boston University. She has support from actress Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging Cuomo in the gubernatorial primary on Sept. 13.

The 12th District, spanning Manhattan’s East Side, Roosevelt Island, western Queens and Greenpoint:

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney is vying with a real estate investor Suraj Patel.

Maloney, who was first elected to the House in 1992, currently sits on the chamber’s Financial Services and Oversight and Government Reform committees. Her campaign has raised more than $1.6 million.

Patel worked for former President Obama’s campaign and is an adjunct professor of ethics at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Despite having no major endorsements, his campaign has raised more than $1.2 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings.