Both the Democratic and Republican parties in New York are holding their conventions this week, and while not much drama is expected at the top of the tickets, there are still reasons to tune in.

Here’s a quick guide on what to know about the conventions:

Where and when are the conventions?

Both conventions are happening on Wednesday, May 23, and Thursday, May 24. The Democratic convention will be at Hofstra University on Long Island, while the Republican convention will be at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.

What happens at the conventions?

The state party committees will vote on candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller. The committees are comprised of elected members representing all the Assembly districts in the state.

The candidates who get the majority of the votes will be the party’s designated nominees for the primary elections on Sept. 13. If any of the other candidates receive more than 25 percent of the votes, they also will secure a spot on the ballot. Candidates who don’t get more than 25 percent of the votes can petition to get on the ballot by securing 15,000 signatures from people in the party between June 5 and mid-July.

The committees also will vote on resolutions at the state conventions.

What to expect

Cynthia Nixon challenges Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Nixon will attend the convention in her bid to keep Cuomo from a third term in office. While Cuomo is expected to win the committee’s vote, Nixon could still get on the ballot as a Democrat if she gets more than 25 percent of the vote.

Nixon was endorsed by the Working Families Party over the weekend, which means her name will be on the ballot, even if not as a Democrat.

Hillary Clinton’s keynote address

The former presidential nominee will speak at the Democratic convention on Wednesday, the party’s committee announced Monday.

Clinton is expected to endorse Cuomo, who served in President Bill Clinton’s administration as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Letitia James seeks AG nomination

Also at the Democratic convention, the committee will nominate a candidate for attorney general, which suddenly became open when Eric Schneiderman resigned following allegations that he assaulted four women.

The city’s public advocate appears to be the front-runner to receive the nomination. She did not seek the WFP nomination, saying she was focused on securing the Democratic nod. Some political pundits, however, have speculated that Cuomo had influence on that decision since the WFP chose to nominate his opponent.

Republicans endorse Marc Molinaro

The Republican party plans to nominate Duchess County Executive Molinaro as its candidate for governor. The last Republican to be New York governor was George Pataki, who served from 1995 to 2007.

Molinaro is expected to tell his story of growing up poor with a single mother, contrasting himself with Cuomo, who comes from a powerful political family. Cuomo has called Molinaro a “mini-Trump,” though the Republican said he did not vote for President Donald Trump.

With Michael Gormley