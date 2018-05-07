LATEST PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
NewsElections

Cynthia Nixon prods Cuomo to agree to debate: 'Just you and me, on a stage'

WABC-TV offered to host the gubernatorial candidates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not immediately agree to

Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not immediately agree to debate Democratic gubernatorial rival Cynthia Nixon. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp; Corey Sipkin

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

ALBANY — Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in this year’s Democratic primary for governor, on Monday quickly accepted an invitation to a one-on-one, prime-time television debate with Cuomo.

WABC-TV in New York issued the invitation to host the debate, and while Nixon said “yes” right away, a Cuomo campaign spokeswoman was noncommittal.

“We are currently receiving invitations and reviewing the various opportunities,” spokeswoman Lis Smith said.

Nixon, the actress and former star of “Sex and the City,” is a political newcomer who is trying to catch up to Cuomo in the polls, so she arguably has much more to gain from the exposure of a debate.

After accepting WABC’s offer, Nixon posted a video on Twitter exhorting Cuomo, the two-term incumbent, to take her on. The two are vying for the Democratic nomination.

“So, what’s it going to be @NYGovCuomo? Just you and me, on a stage,” Nixon said on Twitter. “One on one. No distractions, and nowhere to hide. Your move.”

Cuomo didn’t debate his 2014 Democrat primary challenger, Zephyr Teachout. Also that year, he declined to debate Republican candidate Rob Astorino one-on-one, participating only in a forum that included multiple minor-party candidates.

News photos & videos

Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter
Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls Ronny Jackson allegations 'slander'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?