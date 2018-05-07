NewsElections Cynthia Nixon prods Cuomo to agree to debate: 'Just you and me, on a stage' WABC-TV offered to host the gubernatorial candidates. Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not immediately agree to debate Democratic gubernatorial rival Cynthia Nixon. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp; Corey Sipkin By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy Updated May 7, 2018 1:30 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email ALBANY — Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in this year’s Democratic primary for governor, on Monday quickly accepted an invitation to a one-on-one, prime-time television debate with Cuomo. WABC-TV in New York issued the invitation to host the debate, and while Nixon said “yes” right away, a Cuomo campaign spokeswoman was noncommittal. “We are currently receiving invitations and reviewing the various opportunities,” spokeswoman Lis Smith said. Nixon, the actress and former star of “Sex and the City,” is a political newcomer who is trying to catch up to Cuomo in the polls, so she arguably has much more to gain from the exposure of a debate. After accepting WABC’s offer, Nixon posted a video on Twitter exhorting Cuomo, the two-term incumbent, to take her on. The two are vying for the Democratic nomination. “So, what’s it going to be @NYGovCuomo? Just you and me, on a stage,” Nixon said on Twitter. “One on one. No distractions, and nowhere to hide. Your move.” Cuomo didn’t debate his 2014 Democrat primary challenger, Zephyr Teachout. Also that year, he declined to debate Republican candidate Rob Astorino one-on-one, participating only in a forum that included multiple minor-party candidates. By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Cuomo tops Nixon, Molinaro in new governor's race pollGov. Andrew M. Cuomo is being challenged by actress Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary. Nixon grilled over tax returns, film tax credit programNixon promised to release her taxes, saying they were "complicated." Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.