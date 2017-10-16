New Yorkers will see candidates for all the top offices in city politics on their ballots in November.

In most races, incumbents, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, Public Advocate Letitia James and Comptroller Scott Stringer, are running for re-election.

Here’s what you need to know about election day:

REGISTRATION

New Yorkers had to be registered with their local Board of Elections office by Oct. 13. Mailed registration has to arrive no later than Oct. 18.

ELECTION DAY

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, and polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, check the BOE website or call 866-868-3692.

RACES

There are races for mayor, public advocate, city comptroller, borough presidents and all 51 seats in the City Council.

Incumbents are running in the majority of the races, including Public Advocate Letitia James, City Comptroller Scott Stringer and all five borough presidents. There are 10 City Council seats that are not being sought by an incumbent: Districts 2, 4, 8, 13, 18, 21, 28, 41, 43 and 44.

Check the Campaign Finance Board Voter Guide for profiles of the candidates.

DEBATES

There will be debates for the mayoral race, as well as for the public advocate and comptroller races. Here are the dates, times and where they will be broadcast:

Mayor:

The first mayoral debate was held on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. on WCBS, WLNY TV 10/55, 1010 WINS and NewsRadio 880

Public advocate:

Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. on NY1, NY1 Noticias and WNYC

Saturday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m. on WCBS, WLNY TV 10/55, 1010 WINS and NewsRadio 880

City comptroller:

Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. on NY1, NY1 Noticias and WNYC

Sunday, Oct. 22, at 8 a.m. on WCBS, WLNY TV 10/55, 1010 WINS and NewsRadio 880