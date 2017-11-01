Ding, ding ding! Round 2 of the mayoral debate between incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio, Republican candidate Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis and independent Bo Dietl went down on Wednesday night.

Following the raucous first general debate -- which featured constant interuptions and yelling from the audience, the expulsion of a rowdy crowd member and shouting matches between candidates, Dietl had joked that perhaps the next debate would come down to a fist fight.

Although the final debate, which aired on CBS 2 and WLNY-TV, was much more subdued than the last, the candidates still traded jabs on myriad policy topics.

Below are the biggest blows and the hardest hits of the night.

- "I’m a person who actually takes the subway, not just for photo opportunities," Dietl said, throwing the first right hook of the night at de Blasio.

- Malliotakis said tax payers "have been abused" under the current administration.

- De Blasio was quick to fire back with a campaign standby, arguing that Malliotakis had supported Trump, whose current tax reform plan would hurt the middle class.

- While responding to a question on the effectiveness of metal bollards in stopping terror attacks involving vehicles, Malliotakis said her administration, unlike de Blasio's, "would be proactive, not reactive."

- De Blasio accused Malliotakis of "purposely exposing people's personal information" when she filed a lawsuit to stop the destruction of IDNYC records.

- Dietl accused de Blasio of hiring unqualified people to run his administration.