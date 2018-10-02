Police have arrested a man who was wanted for shooting at upstate police officers last week before fleeing to Brooklyn and robbing a man at gunpoint, the NYPD said on Monday.

Joshua Stuart, 42, was arrested in Brooklyn around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, several hours after police said he robbed an employee of a Bay Ridge store on Third Avenue, between 83rd and 84th streets. He displayed a gun and stole the man's wallet, which had $50 and a credit card, around 8:40 a.m., according to cops. No injuries were reported.

Stuart also is accused of firing at several officers on Friday morning in Ellenville, New York, police said. The shooting took place at a hospital, according to multiple reports.

UPDATE: The individual, who shot at police in Ellenville, NY on 9/28 and WANTED for an armed robbery this am in #BayRidge #Brooklyn. Has been apprehended without incident. Great job by all involved @NYPDBklynSouth #NYPDprotecting — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 1, 2018

Before his arrest, cops had described Stuart as armed and dangerous.

He was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.