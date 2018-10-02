News Suspect in Ellenville shooting arrested in Brooklyn, NYPD says Before his arrest on Monday, cops had described Joshua Stuart as armed and dangerous. Joshua Stuart fled to Brooklyn after shooting at several police officers in Ellenville, New York, on Friday, police said. Photo Credit: Composite photo; NYPD By Nicole Brown and Lauren Cook nicole.brown@amny.com, lauren.cook@amny.com @ncb417 Updated October 2, 2018 6:35 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police have arrested a man who was wanted for shooting at upstate police officers last week before fleeing to Brooklyn and robbing a man at gunpoint, the NYPD said on Monday. Joshua Stuart, 42, was arrested in Brooklyn around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, several hours after police said he robbed an employee of a Bay Ridge store on Third Avenue, between 83rd and 84th streets. He displayed a gun and stole the man's wallet, which had $50 and a credit card, around 8:40 a.m., according to cops. No injuries were reported. Stuart also is accused of firing at several officers on Friday morning in Ellenville, New York, police said. The shooting took place at a hospital, according to multiple reports. Before his arrest, cops had described Stuart as armed and dangerous. He was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. By Nicole Brown and Lauren Cook nicole.brown@amny.com, lauren.cook@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.