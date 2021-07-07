Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The cold never bothered her anyway, but Tropical Storm Elsa’s expected to bother New York City later this week with heavy rain and wind expected.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the Northeast later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm made landfall in Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday morning, July 7 with wind speeds of 65 miles-per-hour at 11 am.

It will make its way north along the Eastern Seaboard and affect the New York City region between Thursday night and into Friday morning, before heading further north up along New England.

Here are the 11am EDT 7 July Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Elsa. Heavy rainfall remains a primarily threat at the storm moves inland over Florida. In addition, new Tropical Storm Watches have been issued further up the Eastern US coastline. Latest: https://t.co/905zOAYiId pic.twitter.com/mKFz5jhomV — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 7, 2021

The NHC issued a Tropical Storm Watch along the Mid-Atlantic as far north as Sandy Hook, New Jersey.