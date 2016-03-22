Emily Rios looking for missing dog, Ginger, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

A heartbroken Bay Ridge family was desperately searching for its dog on Tuesday, more than a day after they believe she was snatched from inside their home.

Emily Rios said she first noticed her 5-year-old Maltese-Yorkie mix, Ginger, missing when she woke up Monday morning. Ginger, who she’s had since she was only eight weeks old, is a treasured family member.

“She’s very, very sweet and affectionate,” Rios said. “We’re very worried about her. We want her back. Our only wish is just to get her home.”

Ginger is black and tan and has a distinctive green tattoo on her belly she got when she was spayed by the ASPCA. She answers to her name, or to Gingie, and loves beef jerky.

A $500 reward is being offered for her safe return, with no questions asked.

Rios said she thinks someone opened the door, which is visible from the street, and grabbed the small dog while the rest of the family was sleeping.

“The lights are on in the house so they could see inside,” she said. “They must have seen her and opened the door and grabbed her.”

Rios said she doesn’t think Ginger would have run away.

Ginger is a pack dog, and lives with her sister and daughter. The other two dogs, and the rest of the family, are lost with out her, Rios said.

“She doesn’t go anywhere without us,” she said. “This is all she knows. This is her family.”

If you have any information about Ginger, call Emily Rios at (917) 207-0728 or email her at erios7227@gmail.com.