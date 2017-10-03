The spires of the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center were dark except for a single orange band Monday night, following the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

The orange “halos” were in honor of the victims of the shooting at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

At least 59 people were confirmed dead, and more than 500 people were injured, officials said.

The gunman had more than 23 guns in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, where he fired at the crowd of 22,000 concertgoers for several minutes.

“Tonight our lights darken for the victims & those affected by the Las Vegas attack, w/an orange halo effect shining a light on gun violence,” the Empire State Building tweeted.