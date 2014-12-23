Empire State Building, other iconic buildings to dim lights in honor of slain police officers

Six of the city’s most iconic buildings will dim their lights for five minutes Tuesday night in honor of the two police officers gunned down in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Officials announced that the buildings plan to dim lights from 9 to 9:05 p.m.

“Our city is in pain,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We ask all New Yorkers to turn their thoughts to our shared identity as New Yorkers and to honoring the memories of the two fine men we lost.”

The buildings that have agreed to participate are the Empire State Building; Chrysler Building; 1 World Trade Center; 30 Rockefeller Plaza; Four Times Square; and 1 Bryant Park.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lights will also be dimmed, the officials announced.

Officers Wenjian Liu, 32, and Rafael Ramos, 40, were fatally shot execution-style in Brooklyn on Saturday by Ismaaiyl Brinsley, a psychologically disturbed man who had vowed to target police on social media posts. The gunman then fled and killed himself as responding officers converged on him.