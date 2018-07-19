LATEST PAPER
Officers in Eric Garner's death will soon face NYPD charges, sources say

The department had said earlier this week that it would wait on the Justice Department until Aug. 31.

NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo at his Staten Island

NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo at his Staten Island home on July 2, 2015. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
NYPD officials have decided they will no longer wait but will instead immediately go forward with departmental charges against two officers involved in the incident that led to the death of Eric Garner in July 2014, law enforcement sources said.

The department had said earlier this week that it would wait until Aug. 31 to see whether the U.S. Department of Justice said it would commence a criminal case before bringing charges.

But on Wednesday night, a top NYPD official spoke with a senior Justice Department official who said that the police department was free to commence disciplinary proceedings at any time, according to the sources.

Departmental charges of lack of supervision are already pending against Sgt. Kizzy Adonis and it is expected that charges of excessive force will be brought against Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the cop seen on an amateur video applying an apparent chokehold to Garner.

Civilian Complaint Review Board Chairman Fred Davie confirmed Thursday in a statement that "the Administrative Prosecution Unit has been ready to prosecute Officer Pantaleo, and we have commenced the process of filing charges."

Police confronted Garner, 43, on July 17, 2014, on a Staten Island street after there had been complaints that he was selling loose cigarettes. Garner died in the ensuing struggle with police on the sidewalk.

Pantaleo's attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment. 

