Teen admits to having sex with unconscious woman in Chinatown, prosecutors say

One of the three teens accused of raping a blacked-out 33-year-old woman and stealing her underwear admitted to having sex with the victim, according to court records, and a second admitted to trying to have sex with her.

The three 16-year-olds — Eric Pek, Emanuel Burrows, and Sanat Asliev — were all held in lieu of $100,000 bail at their arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court yesterday, prosecutors said. They are charged with a slew of offenses, including first-degree rape, second-degree robbery, and second-degree assault.

Burrows apparently admitted to having sex with the woman, and Asliev apparently admitted to trying to have sex with her, according to the criminal complaint.

The teens met the woman “who was barely conscious” inside an Internet Cafe on Eldridge Street, near Hester Street, at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday, according to the complaint.

They started touching her body, but she tried to push them away, the complaint said. The teens then “held on to her and pulled her out,” onto the Chinatown street.

The woman then remembered waking up in the stairwell of a building a few doors down, with one of the boys up against her while the other two hit her, the complaint said. She then appeared to blackout before waking up alone to find her shirt was inside out, and her underwear and camisole missing. Her driver’s license, iPhone 5, two credit cards, keys, and money were also gone.

Attorneys for Burrows and Pek did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Albert Dayan, an attorney for Asliev, said the teen maintains he is innocent.

“This would not be the first time a young lad had confessed to events that later were proven to be false,” Dayan said.

The trio apparently met at a Brooklyn group home, Boys Town, where they sneaked out to head off to Chinatown together, a source said.

“Because of privacy laws we cannot confirm whether these youth are in our care,” Boys Town spokeswoman Kara Neuverth said in an email. “However, we take any allegations of criminal activity by our youth seriously and cooperate with authorities.”

The victim suffered bruising, swelling, and pain to her entire body.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.

Correction: The original version of this story said two teens admitted to having sex with the unconscious woman, according to the criminal complaint, when in fact one admitted to doing so and the other admitted to trying to do so.