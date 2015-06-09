Bronx man charged with slamming van into Port Authority police officer writing him a ticket

The man had three children in the car, cops said.

A 24-year-old Bronx man was charged with hitting a Port Authority police officer with his van when the officer tried to write him a parking ticket at LaGuardia Airport, officials said Tuesday.

The man, Erick Sanchez, was parked in a no standing zone in the middle lane of Terminal B just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday when Officer Daniel Rios told him to move several times, according to the criminal complaint.

When Sanchez refused, Rios tried to write him up. But Sanchez allegedly put the Dodge Caravan in drive and slammed into the officeras left leg.

Other officers then stopped the van, and found two 9-year-old children and a 6-year-old boy who was in the backseat without a car seat.

Sanchez was charged with several offenses, including second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child.

Sanchez was held in lieu of $3,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.

Rios was taken to Forest Hills Hospital where he was treated for a bruise to the bone of his left leg.

