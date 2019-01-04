Robbery suspect escapes Brooklyn precinct through window, NYPD says

The man was being questioned in connection to a robbery.

A robbery suspect was being sought after he jumped out of a second-story window of a Brooklyn precinct Thursday, police said.

Isiah McGill, 36, was being questioned at about 4 p.m. at the 60th Precinct on West Eighth Street, near Surf Avenue, in Coney Island, police said.

At some point during the interrogation, McGill escaped through a window on the second floor of the building. He was last seen running northbound on West 12th Street, according to police.

McGill’s photo was released by the NYPD Thursday night.