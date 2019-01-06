Robbery suspect who escaped through precinct window arrested, NYPD says

McGill escaped through a window on the second floor of the building, police said.

Isiah McGill was being questioned in connection with a robbery at the 60th Precinct on Thursday when he escaped, police said. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The robbery suspect who jumped out of a second-story window of a Brooklyn precinct has been caught and rearrested, NYPD said.

Coney Island resident Isiah McGill, 36, was arrested two days later by police and charged with assault, escape, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

He had been undergoing questioning at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the 60th Precinct on West Eighth Street, near Surf Avenue, in Coney Island, police said.

At some point during the interrogation, McGill escaped through a window on the second floor of the building and ran north on West 12th Street, according to police.