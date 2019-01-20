Police are searching for a prisoner they say escaped while being transported to a Brooklyn precinct, according to the NYPD.

On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., the 31-year-old prisoner, Jose Bisono, pulled away from Department of Homeless Services officers and fled toward Smith Street while they were taking him to Brooklyn Central Booking on Schermerhorn Street, police said.

Bisono stands 5-foot-9 and is 185 pounds with black hair, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).