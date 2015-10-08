ESU-K9 Timoshenko, named for fallen detective, helped arrest 4 men on drug, weapons charges in Brooklyn

A K-9 named for a fallen detective helped arrest four suspects on drug and weapons charges.

Members of the Brooklyn Gang Unit stopped a 2009 blue Nissan Maxima with tinted windows and a cover on its rear license plate Wednesday at 2 p.m. near Bedford Avenue and Maple Street, according to the NYPD. Authorities say the detectives smelled marijuana and found a can of Pringles that contained pot.

ESU-K9 Timoshenko and his handler, officer Benny Colecchia, then responded to the scene and searched the vehicle for evidence. The K-9 was named after Det. Russel Timoshenko, who was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2007 — just two blocks from the scene of Wednesday’s arrest.

ESU-K9 Timoshenko searched the Nissan and turned up two loaded, semiautomatic handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Jiliani Mitchell, of Queens; 34-year-old Ron Thomas, of Brooklyn; 25-year-old Revor Williams, of Brooklyn; and 25-year-old Terril Bishop, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The charges include criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana, police said.