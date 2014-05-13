LATEST PAPER
Etsy expands, opens new DUMBO office

By IVAN PEREIRA
Etsy is becoming one of the hottest shopping websites in the world but the DUMBO-based business won't be leaving the city for greener pastures anytime soon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the company will move to new headquarters at 117 Adams St. in 2016 and create 340 new jobs. Cuomo said Etsy's success is another example of the growing tech sector in the city and interest in entrepreneurs from around the world. "After launching in Brooklyn nearly nine years ago, Etsy continues to thrive, offering an exciting technology platform that empowers tens of thousands of New York State businesses and individuals," he said in a statement.

The retail website, which currently has 400 employees, grossed $1.35 billion in sales in 2013 and supports more than 55,000 micro businesses in the state.

"New York is where creativity and commerce come together. It couldn't be a more natural home for Etsy and for the burgeoning technology industry," Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson said in a statement.

