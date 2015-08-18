Off-duty NYPD officer busted for assault

The officer was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

A off-duty police officer from the Bronx was charged with hitting someone with a glass bottle during a late night fight on Monday, police said.

The officer, Eula Harris, was charged with second-degree assault and held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail during her arraignment on Tuesday, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Harris, 31, apparently got into a fight with a man in Chelsea at about 11:45 p.m. and bashed him over the head with the glass bottle, shattering it, according to court records.

It was not immediately clear what the argument was about.

An attorney for Harris declined to comment on the charges.

Harris was appointed to the department in July 2011. Her next court apperance is scheduled for August 21.