Extreme heat warning in NYC: How to stay cool during the upcoming heat wave

New Yorkers will be splashing a lot of water on themselves the next few days during an extreme heat wave.

New York City is under an extreme heat warning from Sunday through Tuesday as high temperatures are expected to flirt with 100 degrees or higher.

A Bermuda high-pressure system will send the mercury soaring through the Big Apple between June 22 and 24. Forecast highs will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees, but the heat index — which factors in humidity — will make it feel like well over 100 degrees in some parts of the city.

Monday appears to be the peak of this heat wave; the National Weather Service is forecasting heat indexes of 104 degrees in Central Park and 102 degrees at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens. It’ll be even worse in interior sections of New Jersey and the northern suburbs, where it will feel more like Arizona with heat indexes of 110 degrees.

There will be little relief from the heat even at night, with forecast lows dropping only to the upper 70s to low 80s during the heat wave.

Extreme heat always impacts seniors, young children and people with underlying medical conditions the hardest. Air conditioning is essential during a heat wave; if you do not have an air conditioner at home, you can spend time cooling off at one of the many NYC cooling centers set up across the five boroughs. Call 311 or visit the city’s Cool Options NYC map to find a cooling center nearest you.

Anyone who ventures outside during the extreme heat wave should limit their time, avoid any strenuous activity and drink plenty of fluids. Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and/or dehydration can strike anyone regardless of their health condition if they overexert themselves during extreme heat; know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses at the city’s Health Department website.

Here are some other important heat-related safety tips from the city’s Emergency Management Department:

Check on people who are at-risk and help them find a cool place to stay.

Go to an air-conditioned location, even for a few hours.

Stay out of the sun and avoid extreme temperature changes.

Avoid strenuous activity, especially during peak sun hours (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Drink water every 15 minutes even if not thirsty; rest in shade; avoid alcohol or caffeine.

Eat small, frequent meals.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Visit places like museums, malls, or public pools to stay cool.

Never leave a child or pet in a car, even briefly.

The heat wave will put significant strain on the city’s power grid with so many air conditioners up and running. Con Edison said it is mobilized and ready to respond to any heat-related outages, but it advises the public to use energy efficiently to avoid taxing the grid.

To report any power outages in your area, call 800-75-CONED or visit Con Edison’s website. You can also stay up-to-date on service advisories on the Con Edison app.