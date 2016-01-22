F train rider wanted for lewd act on subway, police say

Police are searching for a man alleged to have performed a sex act on the subway.

The suspect, who is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 180-190 pounds allegedly performed the sex act on Jan. 6 in front of a victim before fleeing the train at the Fort Hamilton station, cops say. He was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, a white ski cap and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.