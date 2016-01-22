Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

F train rider wanted for lewd act on subway, police say

Georgia Kral
January 22, 2016
1 min read

Police are searching for a man alleged to have performed a sex act on the subway.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself and performed a sex act on a southbound F train in Brooklyn. 

The suspect, who is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 180-190 pounds allegedly performed the sex act on Jan. 6 in front of a victim before fleeing the train at the Fort Hamilton station, cops say. He was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, a white ski cap and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Georgia Kral

View all posts

You may also like