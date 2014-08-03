Fabian Carreno stabbed to death on Queens street

He was found cowering on the sidewalk.

A Queens man was stabbed to death and found cowering on the sidewalk early Sunday morning, police said.

Several people called police after finding Fabian Carreno, 30, bleeding and lying on the corner of 97th Street and Northern Boulevard just before 2:15 a.m., police said. Carreno, who is from Woodside, suffered stab wounds to his shoulder and hip as well as several slash wounds, including to his face and neck.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, police said, but didn’t survive.

The circumstances surrounding his attack were unclear.