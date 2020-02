You can now make stalking your ex so much easier on Facebook. On your phone at least.

Facebook rolled out a new feature for iPhones on Thursday that allows you to personalize your NewsFeed so that certain friends and pages will always show up at the top of the feed.

Under the new feature, you can also see who you have unfollowed in the past and choose to refollow them.

The feature is expected to come to Android devices in the next few weeks.