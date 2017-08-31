Fake cops steal thousands of dollars from Manhattan apartment, NYPD says

The women were not wearing uniforms, but they had shields around their necks, police said.

Two women pretending to be police officers stole $10,000 in cash from the Manhattan apartment of a 78-year-old woman earlier this month, the NYPD said.

The women wore shields around their necks when they knocked on the door of the victim’s apartment near West 189th Street and Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2017, police said.

They identified themselves as cops and told the woman they were looking for someone who lived at the apartment. The person wasn’t there, but the woman let them in to search, police said.

After the two women left, the victim realized that $10,000 had been removed from one of the bedrooms, according to the NYPD.

The suspects, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, were last seen walking westbound on West 189th Street, cops said. Police released surveillance footage of them on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.