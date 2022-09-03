FanDuel promo code: bet any college football game Saturday, get $150 bonus

Whether it is a packed Saturday of college football, NFL, or a different sport entirely, this FanDuel promo code will give you 150 reasons to rev up for the next few days.

Use the links throughout the article to activate our FanDuel promo code. Doing so unlocks a $150 bonus after placing any $5+ wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Week 1 in college football has been filled with exciting games like Oregon-Georgia and Notre Dame-Ohio State. In baseball, both the Yankees and Mets are fighting rivals in an attempt to lock up their respective divisions. And in just a few days, the NFL kicks off with the Bills-Rams in LA and lots of additional action the following Sunday.

Bet $5, Get $150 with FanDuel Promo Code

It’s not often we see sportsbooks handing out bonus money without winning a bet, especially when it’s 30 times more than the initial wager. But FanDuel is bucking the trend and creating a welcome offer every prospective bettor needs to consider.

After registering through our links and depositing into your brand new account, place a $5+ wager on NFL, college football, MLB, or any available betting market. That bet alone will signal FanDuel and earn you $150 in site credit.

The result of your first bet doesn’t ultimately matter; FanDuel will send you $150 in the event of a win or loss. So new customers should try to go big with their first wager and score some real cash to pair with their generous bonus.

As far as free bets go, FanDuel’s policy is one of the best in the business. The site credits you $150 through multiple free bets, so there’s no pressure to make one triple-digit wager. However, you can combine them to increase your stake and, in turn, your potential payday.

Activating FanDuel Promo Code

To properly receive your bonus, there are a few things you should know. Fortunately, we’ve laid out a step-by-step plan so you learn everything you must do for $150 in free bets to head your way.

Take a couple of minutes and apply these instructions:

Fill out the required fields to complete registration. This may include your name, birthday, and address.

to get started. Our link automatically activates your FanDuel promo code, eliminating the need to type anything extra. Fill out the required fields to complete registration. This may include your name, birthday, and address.

Deposit at least $10 into your sportsbook account.

Bet $5+ for your first wager, and FanDuel will credit you with $150 in free bets.

New players in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and several others can secure this welcome offer before it expires.

More Football Bonuses

FanDuel Sportsbook is so excited about the return to the gridiron that it unleashed two more promos for new and existing customers.

The first promo is a no-sweat bet for this weekend’s college football. Following a quick opt-in on the main page, bet on any CFB game between now and Monday, and FanDuel will send you a free bet if it loses.

Every NFL fan will want to participate in the Super Bowl Win Bonus promotion. Opt in, place $50 on any team to win Super Bowl LVII (before Thursday night’s Bills-Rams game), and get a $5 free bet for up to ten regular-season wins.

